Endangered red panda among 87 animals rescued from luggage at Thailand airport

Six Indian nationals were arrested at the Bangkok airport after an endangered red panda and 87 other exotic animals and birds were seized from their luggage in a major wildlife trafficking bust.

A red panda, two monkeys, 29 lizards, 21 snakes, and rare birds, including a parrot, and a Sulawesi bear cuscus – a type of rare marsupial native to Indonesia – were seized by customs agents at Suvarnabhumi Airport, officials said on Wednesday.

Thai customs officials made the shocking discovery after finding their luggage suspicious during the security check at the airport on Monday, according to Thailand’s Customs Department.

Authorities said five men and a woman were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle animals out of the country to Mumbai.

"We have found out that the animals include 29 black throat monitor lizards, 21 snakes, 15 birds, including parrots – a total of 87 animals. The animals were hidden inside the luggage," the department said in a statement.

Pictures showed at least eight suitcases in which animals were trapped in baskets and cloth bags.

A red panda, which has been classified as an endangered species because of loss of habitat and hunting, was seen peeking through the basket as officials opened the seized items for inspection.

A parrot was found shut inside a plastic container, and snakes were coiled together in cloth bags.

A parrot that was rescued after being found in the luggage of a group of Indian nationals attempting to travel to Mumbai, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok (Thailand's Customs Department/AF)

All animals found are protected under a multilateral treaty called CITES for the protection and conservation of endangered animals and plants from illegal smuggling.

The illicit menagerie included one tigerfish, two red-eyed squirrels, a frog, two bats, cotton-top tamarins, and dozens of chameleons.

The Indian nationals face a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail.

An endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey found in the luggage (Thailand's Customs Department/AF)

A Sulawesi bear cuscus that was rescued after being found in the luggage of a group of Indian nationals attempting to travel to Mumbai, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok (Thailand's Customs Department/AF)

Thailand is a major transit hub for illegal wildlife smuggling due to its geographical location and well-connected transportation networks.

The animals are sold illegally in China and Vietnam, while India is emerging as a growing market. To counter the major challenge, Thailand has been cracking down on illegal trade and even launched a dedicated Wildlife Crime Intelligence Unit last year.