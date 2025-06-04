Brits could face death penalty for ‘smuggling cocaine in Angel Delight sachets’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three British nationals accused of smuggling over two pounds of cocaine into Indonesia are facing the death penalty under the country’s strict drug laws.

Jonathan Christopher Collyer, 28, and Lisa Ellen Stocker, 29, were arrested on 1 February after customs officers found suspicious items, disguised as food packages, in their luggage, according to prosecutor I Made Dipa Umbara.

On Tuesday, Mr Umbara told the district court in Denpasar, Bali, that a lab test result confirmed that 10 sachets of Angel Delight powdered dessert mix in Collyer’s luggage, combined with seven similar sachets in his partner’s suitcase, contained 993.56 grams (2.19 pounds) of cocaine.

The drugs were worth an estimated 6 billion rupiah (£272,212), Mr Umbara said.

Two days later, authorities arrested Phineas Ambrose Float, 31, after a controlled delivery set up by police in which the other two suspects allegedly handed the drug to him in the parking area of a hotel in Denpasar. He is being tried separately.

The drugs were brought from England to Indonesia with a transit in the Doha international airport in Qatar, Umbara said.

The trio could face the death penalty in Indonesia ( AP )

The group successfully smuggled cocaine into Bali on two previous occasions before being caught on their third attempt, said Ponco Indriyo, the Deputy Director of the Bali Police Narcotics Unit, during a news conference in Denpasar on 7 February.

After the charges against the group of three were read on Tuesday, the panel of three judges adjourned the trial until 10 June, when the court will hear witness testimony.

Both the defendants and their lawyers declined to comment to media after the trial.

Death row prisoners in Indonesia are sometimes executed by firing squad.

About 530 people, including 96 foreigners, are on death row in Indonesia, mostly for drug-related crimes, the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections’ data showed. Indonesia’s last executions, of an Indonesian and three foreigners, were carried out in July 2016.

A British woman, Lindsay Sandiford, now 69, has been on death row in Indonesia for more than a decade. She was arrested in 2012 when 3.8 kilograms (8.4 pounds) of cocaine was discovered stuffed inside the lining of her luggage at Bali’s airport. Indonesia’s highest court upheld the death sentence for Sandiford in 2013.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major drug-smuggling hub despite having some of the strictest drug laws in the world, in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.