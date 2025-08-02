Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cambodia will nominate US president Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, its deputy prime minister said on Friday, following his direct intervention in halting the Southeast Asian country's recent border conflict with Thailand.

Asked via text message to confirm Cambodia's plan to nominate Mr Trump for the prize, Sun Chanthol responded, “yes”.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the capital, Phnom Penh, Mr Chanthol thanked Mr Trump for bringing peace and said he deserved to be nominated for the prize, the highest-profile international award given to an individual or organisation deemed to have done the most to “advance fellowship between nations”.

Pakistan said in June that it would recommend Mr Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in helping to resolve a conflict with India, and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month he had nominated Trump for the award.

It was a call by Mr Trump last week that broke a deadlock in efforts to end the heaviest fighting between Thailand and Cambodia in over a decade, leading to a ceasefire negotiated in Malaysia on Monday, Reuters has reported.

Following the truce announcement, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X that Trump made it happen.

“Give him the Nobel Peace Prize!” she said.

At least 43 people have been killed in the intense clashes, which lasted five days and displaced more than 300,000 people on both sides of the border.

“We acknowledge his great efforts for peace,” said Mr Chanthol, also Cambodia’s top trade negotiator, adding that his country was also grateful for a reduced tariff rate of 19 per cent.

Washington had initially threatened a tariff of 49 per cent, later reducing it to 36 per cent, a level that would have decimated Cambodia’s vital garment and footwear sector, Mr Chanthol told Reuters in an interview earlier on Friday.