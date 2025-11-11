Woman accused of stealing ‘anti-ageing supplements’ from Singapore airport arrested on return
Australian woman faces jail time of up to seven years for stealing from airport
An Australian woman accused of stealing anti-ageing supplements from Singapore's Changi Airport transit was arrested upon returning to the country months later.
The Singapore police were alerted to the alleged theft on 7 May when staff at a pharmacy in Terminal 1 discovered a box of supplements, which cost S$507.30 (£296.6), was missing from the display shelf.
Surveillance footage revealed the woman leaving the pharmacy outlet with the supplements on 14 April, CNA reported, citing the local city police.
By the time law enforcement traced her identity, the 51-year-old woman had already left Singapore, according to the report.
The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested at Changi Airport on 2 November while in transit for another flight. She will be charged in court on Wednesday for theft and faces a jail term of seven years if found guilty.
“The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter cases of shop theft,” the Singapore police added.
Previously, a man was sentenced to 10 days in prison in October for stealing goods worth £2,667 from multiple stores at the Singapore airport while waiting for his flight to the Maldives.
Singapore police have recorded at least 2,097 shop theft cases in the first half of 2025, up from 2,013 cases during the same period in 2024.
