Taiwan president says ‘impossible’ for mainland China to be the motherland

Taiwan’s president Lai Ching-te said it was “impossible” for mainland China to become the self-governing island’s motherland, claiming that Taiwan had older political roots.

“In terms of age, it is absolutely impossible for the People’s Republic of China to become the motherland of the Republic of China’s people,” Mr Lai said.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) governs mainland China, whereas the Republic of China (ROC) administers Taiwan and several smaller islands.

“On the contrary, the Republic of China may be the motherland of the people of the People’s Republic of China who are over 75 years old,” Mr Lai said.

In a speech at a concert before Taiwan’s national day celebrations on 10 October, Mr Lai highlighted that the People’s Republic of China marked its 75th anniversary on 1 October, while the Republic of China will celebrate its 113th birthday shortly after.

“One of the most important meanings of these celebrations is that we must remember that we are a sovereign and independent country,” the Taiwanese president said.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and Chinese president Xi Jinping has threatened to “reunite” the island with the mainland by force if necessary, while the democratically-elected government of Taiwan says only the island’s people can choose their future.

Taiwan split from the mainland in 1949 following a civil war after which the losing nationalist government fled to the island. Many countries recognise China’s “One China” policy which does not consider Taiwan a sovereign entity.

open image in gallery Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te visits Republic of China Military Academy ( REUTERS )

In recent years, tensions have soared between China and Taiwan, with Beijing conducting military drills and ramping up political pressure near the island territory.

On Sunday, for instance, Taiwan’s ministry of national defence (MND) reported that four Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels were detected operating around the island.

While Beijing has vowed to take Taiwan, by force if necessary, Mr Xi has also promised to make “utmost efforts” to do so peacefully.

open image in gallery Taiwan President Lai Ching-te gives speech at his inauguration ceremony on 20 May in Taipei, Taiwan ( Getty Images )

Mr Lai, who took office in May, has also warned that any conflict in the Taiwan Strait could have “a more profound economic impact on the world than the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19”.

Taiwan’s closest ally, the US, has also warned that Beijing could wage an economic and cyber war to force Taiwan’s surrender.

open image in gallery Soldiers stand beside a M1167 HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) anti-tank missile carriers during military drills in Taiwan ( AP )

Recently, the Chinese premier reiterated in a speech on the eve of the country’s national day that Taiwan was its territory.

China has not yet commented on the Taiwanese president’s remarks.