Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr has been officially proclaimed as the next president of the Philippines by a joint session of Congress.

After the country’s electorate handed him a landslide verdict more than three decades after his father was ousted, the Senate and House of Representatives formally declared Marcos and his running mate Sara Duterte as the next rulers of the country.

Ms Duterte is the daughter of Rodrigo Duterte, the outgoing president, who will exit office next month following a rocky tenure.

Senator Imee Marcos, the sister of Mr Marcos, thanked citizens for giving her family a “second chance”.

“We’re very grateful for a second chance. Our family went through a lot,” she said, counting “all sorts of cases and ridicule” against them.

Mr Marcos and Ms Duterte will take office for their six-year term on 30 June. They will have to deal with the aftermath of Covid-19 lockdowns, debilitating poverty, rise in crimes and political divisions triggered by the recent polls.

They are also likely to be faced with demands to prosecute the outgoing president over killings of thousands of poor suspects in the government’s clampdown on the trade and use of illegal drugs.

But Mr Marcos has so far refused to address and apologise over the wide-ranging allegations of human rights violations and corruption against his father.

However, many have opposed the latest election results and launched protests by marching to the Congress.

At least 14 people were injured after riot police used a water cannon and shields to quell the demonstrations.