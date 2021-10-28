A gynaecologist in Malaysia has created what he claims is the “world’s first unisex condom” made from a medical-grade material usually used to dress injuries.

The condom can be used by men and women, and is aimed at empowering people to take better control of their sexual health regardless of their sexual orientation, said doctor John Tang Ing Chinh, who works at the medical supplies firm Twin Catalyst.

He added that the Wondaleaf Unisex Condom was similar to a regular one, with an additional adhesive covering. The adhesive covering attaches to the vagina or penis and covers the adjacent area for protection, Dr Tang explained.

The company’s website claims the product, made with polyurethane, can be used both as an external and internal condom. The adhesive is only applied to one side of the condom, which can be reversed and used by either men or women, the doctor added.

“Once you put it on, you often don't realise that it’s there,” he added.

The company claimed that the condom will “not hurt much” for those who keep their pubic area shaved. But for those who don't, the condom is made from “a special adhesive” that will not hurt if removed slowly.

“Based on the number of clinical trials we have conducted, I am quite optimistic that given time it will be a meaningful addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases,” Dr Tang told Reuters.

In a press release in September, the company had indicated that this condom could prevent “stealthing” — a form of sexual violence where a partner removes a condom during penetration without the other person's consent and knowledge.

Each box is priced at RM14.99 ringgit (£2.63) and contains two pieces of the product. The average price for a dozen condoms in Malaysia is between £3.51 to £7.1. The condoms will be available commercially in December.