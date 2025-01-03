Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A British woman and her fiance have been found dead in a Vietnamese hotel just weeks after announcing their engagement.

Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinton Els, 36, were found in separate hotel rooms in the Hoi An Silverbell villa in Hoi An Twon after drinking wine, according to police.

Cleaners found the bodies of Ms Otteson, a social media manager and travel influencer, in her bed in room 101 and her South African partner Mr Els in room 201 on Boxing Day.

open image in gallery ( Instagram/itsgretamariee )

A provincial police spokesperson said: “There were no signs of ransacking at the scene. The victims’ belongings and phones were untouched.”

Initial reports indicated no signs of scratches or external force on the bodies of the couple, who were discovered on their beds.

open image in gallery Police collect evidence inside one of the rooms ( Quang Nam Police )

Police were photographed collecting several empty bottles of alcohol from both rooms and taking them away for forensic analysis.

A YouTube video announcing the couple’s engagement posted just two weeks before they were found dead sees the pair kissing and holding hands as they walk through Hoi An.

Mr Els, who has worked as a barista and a stand-up comedian, said in the clip: “We’re just two people from opposite ends of the world, living in Asia, which is quite precious, I think.

“Life outside is always a bit chaotic so it’s nice to have someone who can just ground you and keep you sane.”

A close friend who grew up with Mr Els in Durban, told The Independent: “They were an incredible couple—different in many ways, yet so perfectly in sync.

“They truly brought out the best in each other, inspiring one another with their ambition and zest for life.

“Spending time with them was always a joy and hearing about all their adventures, both together and individually, was equally captivating.

“To me, they seemed to be in the prime of their lives, wholeheartedly embracing and enjoying everything Vietnam had to offer.”

open image in gallery The couple were found dead in seperate hotel rooms on Boxing Day ( Instagram/itsgretamariee )

Another friend posted on X: “Greta loved Arno unconditionally and was his bedrock, giving him the freedom to do what he needed to without a faltering foundation and I don’t know many people who could be that selfless in the support of the people they love.

“What an incredible example... They celebrated each other there and I know they will continue doing that, wherever they are.”

The pair had registered for long-term temporary residence at the tourist villa from 4 July last year after moving from Dubai.

Ms Otteson had posted how she had rescued a dog in a cage from a hunter believed to be heading for the meat trade.

They named the street dog Bambi after her shaky legs and posted photos of her in their bed just weeks before they were found dead in the villa.

A statement from a family spokesperson, posted on X, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Greta Otteson and Arno Els have passed away in Vietnam on the 26th of December.

“Please respect the family’s privacy as they have not yet completed all investigations at this time.”

They added: “Please people, we don’t have all the answers right now. Greta and Arno’s families have not yet claimed their bodies. Please, I’m begging you, respect their pain and privacy.

“Do not speculate.”

Hoi An Ancient Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site on the backpacker’s trail famed for its tailoring and lantern-lined streets.