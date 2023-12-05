What happened to the 32 Thai nationals taken hostage by Hamas?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Uncertainty looms over the future of the nine Thai nationals still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza following the end of a week-long ceasefire between the militants and Israel.

Foreign minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara on Monday welcomed the return of two more of the 23 Thai nationals freed so far. The pair, who arrived back in Thailand at the Udon Thani International Airport, were released during the Qatar-brokered ceasefire last week.

At least 32 Thai labourers were among the nearly 250 people abducted by Hamas during their 7 October attack on southern Israel, when gunmen stormed through a border fence and killed 1,200 people, mostly Israelis.

Officials in Thailand said 29 Thai citizens were also killed during the rampage.

Bangkok has been engaging for weeks in diplomatic talks to free its nationals held by Hamas, with high-level ministers making trips to the Middle East to hold direct dialogue with the militants. Thai officials have also held talks with Iran, Qatar and Egypt to secure the hostages' release.

Thai politician Areepen Uttarasin, one of the lead negotiators, said last month said he was assured that the Thai hostages were safe and well looked after and they would be released at the "right time".

During the Qatar-brokered temporary ceasefire last week, Hamas released 23 Thai nationals along with nearly 80 Israelis. On the first day of the ceasefire, 10 Thai hostages were released without any conditions set by Hamas.

The twice-extended ceasefire ended with daybreak on Friday after Israel accused Hamas of violating the truce by firing rockets into villages on the southern border.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators said they were still in contact with both sides and trying to keep the negotiations open for the resumption of the ceasefire.

Israel said around 125 men were still being held hostage by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza.

Thailand’s foreign minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara (C) poses with Thai nationals, who had been kidnapped and taken hostage by Palestinian Hamas militants (AFP via Getty Images)

Around 30,000 Thai labourers worked in the agriculture sector before the war, making them one of Israel's largest migrant worker groups. Nearly 9,000 of the migrant workers have been repatriated so far, Thai officials said.

The first batch of 17 hostages landed in Bangkok last Thursday to a rousing welcome. Six other freed hostages were left behind temporarily in Israel because doctors found them unfit to travel.

The freed hostages, several clad in white T-shirts with a picture of Thai and Israeli flags, arrived on a flight operated by the Israeli airline El Al, and were rushed to a hectic airport news conference.

Prime minister Srettha Thavisin welcomed the Thai nationals via video call. “All Thais were worried about you,” she told them.

Thai nationals who were taken hostage by Hamas militants on October 7th prepare for their journey home (Getty Images)

While there were no dramatic stories from their captivity at the news conference, the group used the opportunity to ask for a moment of silence to mourn the Thais killed in the attack.

"I’m saddened that my 39 fellow workers died, and would like everybody to take a moment to mourn their loss,” the group’s representative Uthai Saengnuan said.

The only woman among the Thai hostages – Nattawaree Moolkan – cried tears of joy, saying: “Thank you for all your encouragement.”

Thai migrant worker Phonsawan Pinakalo (L), who was taken hostage by the Palestinian militan group Hamas in the 07 October attacks on Israel, hugs his mother (EPA)

Pornsawan Pinakalo, a 30-year-old farmer who was working in a potato field when Hamas attacked Israel, said he wanted to see all the Thai captives released.

"It would be better if all of our friends could come back,” the 30-year-old was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying. “When I was there I tried not to think too much about what might happen, because I was sad I wouldn’t see my family again.”

He was picked up from the airport by his father, while the others headed for their hometowns in a bus organised by the government.

They were pitured as Pornsawan kneeled to hug his father, and they both cried with joy. “I thought we’d lost him and now he’s back. It’s like the meaning of his name: a blessing from heaven,” his father, Kong Panasudlamai, told reporters.

Thailand’s foreign minister said the ”support of friends and allies” helped secure the release of the hostages and that Bangkok was continuing its efforts to get the other captive Thai nationals out of Gaza.

"We will continue to work on this mission to ensure that the remaining nine hostages receive freedom and return to Thailand," Mr Bahiddha-Nukara told reporters.