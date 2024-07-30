Indonesian man stabs friend to death over chicken or egg debate

Support truly

A man in Indonesia allegedly stabbed his friend to death over the classic disagreement: which came first, the chicken or the egg?

The suspect, identified as DR, stabbed Kadir Markus, 47, from Muna Regency in Southeast Sulawesi province, 15 times after they got into an argument over the riddle on 24 July, investigating officer La Ode Arsangka said.

DR invited Markus, who had come to repay a debt, for a drink and began posing a series of riddles, local media reported.

Markus left when the argument started, but DK grabbed a dagger and chased him on his bike and then on foot before stabbing him multiple times, police said.

The suspect has been arrested, Tongkuno police chief Iptu Abdul Hasan was quoted as saying by the Strait Times.

“The suspect has been charged with murder and faces up to 18 years in prison if convicted,” Mr Hasan said.

DK reportedly used a badik, traditional dagger of southern Sulawesi’s coastal tribes like the Bugis and the Makassarese, to commit the murder.