Indonesia considers new Covid restrictions as case numbers continue to surge

Indonesia’s government will take a call on whether or not it will continue with Covid-19 restrictions as cases in regional areas continued to surge due to the deadly Delta variant, but those in national capital Jakarta declined.

President Joko Widodo is set to review the situation on Monday and decide whether curbs need to continue or the country can gradually open up. Recent health ministry data suggested infections have plunged in Jakarta, while some regional areas have seen an uptick in cases.

Jakarta has witnessed a devastating surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks. The city’s healthcare system was pushed to the brink: several patients were treated at hospital parking lots and people forced to scramble for oxygen supplies, prompting nationwide outrage and anger.

Restrictions reducing mobility were first put in place on the Java and Bali islands in early July. Other areas, however, were later brought under such restrictions as cases surged.

On 12 July, Jakarta recorded 14,619 infections, but by 5 August, that figure dipped to 2,311, as overall bed occupancy rates at the city’s hospitals dropped from 90 per cent to 39 per cent.

Improved indicators could lead to malls and restaurants reopening in Jakarta with limited capacity, according to a report by The Straits Times.

While curbs can be eased in Jakarta, President Widodo on Saturday signalled that a surge in cases in parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua may require tighter measures.

“When cases are huge, people’s mobility needs to be stemmed,” he said.

Regions with poor healthcare systems have been put under immense pressure because of the spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India.

Many countries across Asia, including Thailand, Myanmar and Bangladesh, have detected the Delta variant in their communities and many are experiencing their largest outbreaks yet.

Additional reporting by Reuters