Indonesia hit by earthquake as country hosts G20 summit
Magnitude 5.5 tremor strikes Indonesia’s Sumatra island
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, as the country hosted the last day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali.
The quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
There have been no reports of casualties or damages so far.
Wednesday’s earthquake took place after three quakes measuring between 4.7 to 5 hit the Southeast Asian country in the past few days.
