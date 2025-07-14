Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands region

No tsunami threat issued so far after powerful earthquake

Shweta Sharma
Thursday 01 January 1970 01:29 BST
Comments
Related: Indonesia earthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Java island

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck the Tanimbar Islands chain in southeastern Indonesia on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

No tsunami threat has been issued so far after the earthquake struck at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

In January 2023, a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake off the Tanimbar islands set off a tsunami warning for hours, panicking residents. The quake caused damage to at least 15 homes and two school buildings with no loss of life reported.

The Tanimbar Islands are a group of around 30 islands located in eastern Indonesia, within the Maluku province. They lie in the Arafura Sea, between Timor to the west and New Guinea to the east.

Indonesia, a nation of more than 270 million people spread across an archipelago, sits along the PacificRing of Fire” – a zone of intense seismic activity. The country is home to 120 active volcanoes and frequently experiences earthquakes, eruptions and tsunamis.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in