Multiple fatalities after earthquake hits Indonesian island

At least 14 people were killed and 17 injured after an earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, officials said.

The magnitude 5.6 quake, centered in the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles), damaged dozens of buildings and sent residents into the capital’s streets for safety.

More follows