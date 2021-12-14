An undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.3 has struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Flores Island, and the country’s monitoring agency has issued a tsunami warning.

The US Geological Survey said that the quake occurred at a depth of 18.5km (11.5 miles) under the sea and was located 112km (74 miles) north of the second-largest island town in East Nusa Tenggara province.

The casualties and the damage from the undersea earthquake are not immediately clear.

Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000km (621.37) miles of the epicentre, the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Preliminary visuals from the island nation showed people rushing out of their homes, away from the sea and running towards safe areas.

“Everyone ran out into the street,” according to a resident of Maumere town on Flores island.

Areas facing immediate threat of tsunami include Maluku, East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara and Southeast and South Sulawesi.

Aftershocks of 5.6 magnitude from the quake were felt in Larantuka, authorities said. The quake was also felt strongly in Makassar in South Sulawesi, according to reports.

The quake was felt for several minutes, forcing more people to rush out of their homes, said Alfons Hada Betan, head of the East Flores Disaster Mitigation agency.

People in coastal areas were urged to get away from the beach lines, especially from the northern side, “as there was a big tsunami there back in 1972”, said chief of Flores Timur district Anton Hayon.

Prone to strong earthquakes, Indonesia last suffered a major earthquake of 6.2 magnitude in January which claimed 105 lives and injured close to 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

The undersea quake comes exactly 10 days after the Mount Semeru volcanic eruption in the island nation in which at least 48 people were killed and hundreds were injured.

Placed around the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, Indonesia rests on an area of high seismic activity and has already seen four earthquakes this year over the magnitude of 5.0.