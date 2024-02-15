For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indonesia’s defence minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory after early results showed him winning the hotly contested presidential election.

He is former general linked to human rights abuses, raising concerns over the island’s democratic values. Mr Subianto, 72, declared a "victory for all Indonesians" before his jubilant supporters in the capital Jakarta and said he will be the president of Indonesians from all backgrounds.

“Prabowo-Gibran and all of the Indonesia Forward coalition will embrace all elements and powers and become the president, vice-president and government present for all the people of Indonesia,” he said.

The former special forces commander won nearly 60 per cent of the votes, according to four independent pollsters, based on “quick count” ballots, securing more than 50 per cent needed to win.

But the two former provincial governors who also competed in the elections did not concede defeat.

Full results are expected by 20 March in what was the largest single-day vote in the world after more than 200 million people were registered as voters in the election.

Indonesian Defence Minister and Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (C) and running mate Vice Presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka ( (EPA)

The leader with a controversial military past is on the way to succeeding the popular outgoing president Joko Widodo, whose son was his running mate.

He secured the lead over rivals, ex-governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, both trailing at least 33 points behind, according to preliminary results.

Mr Prabowo has emerged as a divisive figure in Indonesia with his past dogged by accusations of human rights violations, including his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of student activists in 1998 and human rights abuses in Papua and East Timor.

He worked as a special forces commander under the dictator General Suharto and was his son-in-law. During Indonesia’s occupation of East Timor that lasted till 1999, he was accused of ordering the abduction and torture of student activists in the final days of the Suharto regime.

He was banned from entering the US for two decades over his human rights record. He has denied all the allegations against him.

The potential turnout in his presidential campaign came after two unsuccessful bids against Mr Widodo after he underwent a significant rebrand over the years.

Indonesian Defence Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (C) celebrates after claiming victory in the Presidential elections at Istora Stadium (EPA)

He presented himself as an affable and cat-loving grandpa figure from his previous image of a hot-tempered nationalist and military hardliner on social media in a bid to woo young voters that make up more than half of 200 million registered voters.

After the polls closed on Wednesday, Mr Prabowo broke into his awkward dance moves that he is known for on social media as crowds greeted him with confetti. He, however, cautioned them not to be arrogant and wait for the formal results.

"Even though we should be grateful, we must not be arrogant, not euphoric, remain humble; this victory must be a victory for all the people of Indonesia," said Mr Prabowo.

However, the reaction to his victory has ranged from caution to dismay as hashtag #RIPDemokrasi trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the Southeast Asian nation.

In an opinion piece entitled "Finally a Win", the Jakarta Post noted Prabowo’s expected victory had come following a public outcry over alleged improper conduct by Mr Widodo, known as Jokowi in the election.

"The next step for Prabowo...will be to prove his critics wrong, that instead of an anti-democratic politician, he can be a consensus builder and a compassionate leader with a stable character," the newspaper said.