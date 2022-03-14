Earthquakes shake Indonesia and Philippines but no serious damage or tsunami warnings
So far officials had not received any information on damage, but were still assessing the impact in some remote areas
A strong earthquake shook the western parts of Indonesia and the Philippines’ main island on Monday morning, sending panic across neighbourhoods, although a tsunami alert was not issued.
The 6.7-magnitude quake was felt in Indonesia’s Sumatra island first, which is situated at the west coast at around 4.06am local time, but did not cause any damage or have the potential to cause a tsunami, the head of Indonesia’s geophysics agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati said.
It was 16km deep and the tremors were felt strongly in some areas, including the city of Padang by the panicked residents for one minute, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).
The agency described the quake as feeling like a “truck passing through” in some areas, and said there had been four aftershocks with the biggest of magnitude 6. Padang is about 1,000km northwest of capital Jakarta.
So far officials had not received any information on damage, but were still assessing the impact in some remote areas including North Sumatra’s Nias Selatan, where communications were difficult, an official said.
The quake hit the Philippines at 5.05am local time, with residents in the capital Manila reporting strong tremors leading to shaking of buildings.
But the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology also confirmed that damage was not expected.
“It’s strong and it’s shaking as if it’s dancing sideways,” Lieutenant Aristotle Calayag, acting police chief of the Philippine town of Lubang in Occidental Mindoro, an island off Luzon, was quoted by AFP news agency as saying.
Both Indonesia and the Phillippines are prone to more earthquakes because they sit on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active region where different plates of the earth’s crust meet.
Last month, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in the area killed at least 10 people, while a 9.1-magnitude quake also wreaked havoc in 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed 220,000 people throughout the region.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies