Indonesia’s Mt Semeru volcano erupts again as authorities warn people to stay away
Mt Semeru, the highest mountain on the island of Java, erupts for the second time in two days
Mount Semeru, the highest mountain on the island of Java, erupted on Sunday for the second time in two days, spewing a two-km-high ash column and prompting authorities to warn people to stay away from the eruption range.
Mount Semeru had erupted twice on Thursday, resulting in lava flow that left people fleeing. Earlier this month, a volcanic eruption by the same mountain killed at least 48 people and displaced thousands while several were missing.
Indonesia’s Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) warned residents on Sunday not to conduct any activities within a five km radius of the eruption centre and to keep a 500 metre distance from riversides due to risks of lava flow, reported Reuters.
PVMBG also told people to not conduct any activities within 13 km southeast of the eruption centre.
With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10km.
(With additional inputs from agencies)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies