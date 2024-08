Support truly

A flash flood following torrential rains on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island left 13 people dead on Sunday.

Search and rescue teams working with local residents recovered 10 bodies in Rua village in North Maluku province.

The team was working to retrieve more bodies, according to Bram Madya Temara, an official from the island's search and rescue agency BNPB.

The flash flood swept away residential areas and cut off the main road and access to Rua. Dozens of houses and buildings were buried in mud.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

Citing forecasts that heavy rain may continue in the next few days, BNPB warned local residents to be on guard.

“We urge people to remain vigilant and follow directions from authorities on potential subsequent floods,” spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement.