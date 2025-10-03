Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indonesia has moved to suspend TikTok's operational registration, citing the social media giant's failure to provide comprehensive data related to the use of its live stream feature.

The decision, announced by a government official on Friday, theoretically jeopardises access for more than 100 million Indonesian accounts.

However, the popular application remained accessible as normal following the announcement, with the ministry yet to clarify the immediate implications.

Alexander Sabar, an official from Indonesia's communications and digital ministry, revealed in a statement that some accounts with ties to online gambling activities had exploited TikTok's live stream function during recent national protests.

These demonstrations, which occurred between late August and September, saw the world's third-largest democracy rocked by public anger over exorbitant lawmaker allowances and police brutality.

Notably, TikTok had temporarily disabled its live feature during the protests, stating at the time that this was intended to "keep TikTok a safe and civil space".

A spokesperson for TikTok confirmed on Friday that the company respects the laws in the markets it operates in, adding that it is actively working on the issue with the digital ministry to find a resolution.

Sabar said the government had asked the company for its traffic, streaming and monetisation data. The company, owned by China's ByteDance, did not provide complete data, citing its internal procedures, Sabar said without giving further detail.

"So the communications and digital ministry deemed TikTok to have violated its obligations as a private electronic provider," and suspended its registration, he said.

The regulation regarding the list says every company that has signed up to Indonesia's licensing rules must hand over its data to the government for the purpose of supervision or risk being blocked.