Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupts spewing lava and gas and blanketing nearby towns in hot ash

Indonesia's Mount Merapi has erupted sending clouds of hot ash and gas high into the air and flows of lava down its slopes.

The volcano, on the densely populated island of Java, unleashed rocks and other debris down its southwest side several times on Sunday.

Mount Merapi is Indonesia’s most volatile volcano and has seen increased volcanic activity in recent weeks, with its lava dome growing rapidly before partially collapsing.

Hanik Humaida, head of the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre in the city of Yogyakarta, said ash from the eruption had blanketed several villages and nearby towns.

The 2,968-metre volcano’s last major eruption was in 2010, when 347 people died.

People living on the volcano’s slopes were told to stay at least five kilometres away from the crater’s mouth, Indonesia’s Geology and Volcanology Research Agency said.

The eruption started at around 5am local time (11pm Saturday BST).

The latest eruption sent hot ash a kilomtere into the sky and clouds of gas up to three kilometres down its slopes.

More follows...