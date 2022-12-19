Irish man, 22, dies after his boat capsizes while kayaking in Thailand

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Irish man, initially reported missing by his family in Thailand, has been declared dead in a kayaking accident after his boat capsized.

Odhran O’Neill, 22, from Lurgan, County Armagh of Northern Ireland, was last seen in Khao Sok National Park in southern Thailand on Saturday, his sister Michaela said.

The family launched a missing person appeal after the friends he was travelling with reported that he could not be found.

His body was found on Sunday morning, Ms Michaela confirmed, adding that his “life been cut short and far too early”.

“He was out seeing the world and living his best life…what we all have wanted for him.

“He will be remembered as a strong, charming and all around the best boy,” she added.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared and we appreciate all the effort but he is now with the angels. I love you forever, big bro. Forever in my heart.”

Clann Éireann GAC, a Gaelic Athletic Association club based in Lurgan, said after the kayak capsized, Mr O’Neill said he would swim to shore but was not seen again.

“Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for. Odhrán’s body has been found this morning,” it said.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted the search efforts by sharing,” it said, adding that their thoughts and prayers are with the family.

He was just 4.5m (15ft) away from a jetty when his boat capsized, according to reports.

He had arrived in Thailand to travel the country for a few months after taking a break from an apprenticeship.

The family is now working to repatriate his remains to his home in Ireland, but the process is expected to take around a week or 10 days.