More than 50 inmates flee from overcrowded facility in Indonesia in mass prison break

At least 52 inmates escaped from an overcrowded prison in the westernmost Aceh province of Indonesia after breaking through the main facility doors.

The inmates escaped from the Kutacane Penitentiary on Monday during the evening meal distribution as inmates queued to receive food to break their fast during Ramadan.

The prison break was captured on camera by the locals with footage showing inmates running amok in the busy streets as stunned residents watched.

Many of them were seen running over the roof of the facility to escape and some of them were chased by the jail officials.

Local vendors and residents in the area witnessed the chaotic escape and many panicked at the sight of a large number of inmates jumping from the main gate. Several people were seen capturing the dramatic moment on their phones.

The inmates broke through three locked security doors and fled through the main prison entrance, while many also escaped from the roof.

The spokesperson of the directorate general of corrections, Rika Aprianti, said on Wednesday that police have launched a search for 28 people while 24 have been captured.

"As of the latest update, 28 inmates are still being pursued," the statement said.

As the search continues, authorities are calling on the escaped inmates to turn themselves in, warning that any attempts to resist arrest will be met with strict action.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the mass jailbreak.

Aceh regional police commissioner Joko Krisdiyanto said more police have been deployed around the jail to avoid further disturbance as several areas are being combed to find the fugitives.

"We call on the public to immediately report if they spot any of the escapees," Mr Joko said.

The prison break has been blamed on the overcrowding of the jail where over three times more inmates are being housed, causing chaotic conditions in the facility.

Minister of immigration and corrections, Agus Andrianto, said the Kutacane prison has the capacity of 100 people, but it’s now occupied by 368 inmates.

“We want to know whether food was indeed the trigger, or other problems as a result of the officers’ behaviours,” said Mr Agus.

According to reports, it happened in the evening as inmates had queued up to receive food for breaking their fast. However, as the meals were being handed out many became impatient.

By 6.25pm local time, the inmates forced their way through the iron gate of the jail and dozens of prisoners rushed to the main exit, running into the bustling market.

Prison breaks are, however, not uncommon in Indonesia where many jails are grappling with poor conditions, inadequate security, and the sheer number of inmates exceeding facility capacities.

In 2019, at least 100 inmates escaped from a prison in Sumatra island of Indonesia following rioting and fire at the detention centre. By late morning, authorities had recaptured 115 inmates, but dozens remained at large. The prison, designed to hold approximately 650 inmates, was operating at full capacity at the time of the incident.

In 2018, 113 prisoners escaped from the Lambaro prison in Banda Aceh city. It was after more than 400 inmates broke out at an overcrowded prison in Riau province in the same year.

In 2013, about 240 prisoners fled a prison in Medan in the capital of North Sumatra province during a deadly riot. The unrest began on 11 July when inmates, frustrated by power outages that disrupted water supplies, set fires and rioted. The facility, designed for 1,054 inmates, was housing approximately 2,600 at the time. During the chaos, 240 prisoners escaped, including individuals convicted of terrorism.