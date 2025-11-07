At least 54 people have been injured in a series of explosions at a mosque in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta during Friday prayers, police officials said.
The mosque is part of a high school complex in the Kelapa Gading area, and while police have said the cause of the blasts is being investigated they have described the mosque as a “crime scene”.
Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, the country's deputy house speaker, visited the injured in hospital and said the suspected “perpetrator” was about 17 years old and currently undergoing surgery.
Those hurt in the blasts have been rushed to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious and many including burns, said Jakarta city police chief Asep Edi Suhaeri.
Preliminary visuals of the incident showed a green-painted mosque with a line of shoes outside and the premises being cordoned off with police tape. No immediate signs of damage to the exterior were visible.
"We have taken several measures such as investigating the crime scene, setting up a police line and sterilising the area," Mr Suheri said, speaking to reporters outside the mosque.
At least two explosions were confirmed at the mosque, the deputy chief security minister Lodewijk Freidrich said, according to Indonesian state news agency Antara.
The mosque complex is located in a crowded area of North Jakarta on largely navy-owned land, home to many military personnel and retired officers.
