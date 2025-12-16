Hundreds of stalls gutted in fire at Jakarta’s largest wholesale market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire tore through Jakarta’s largest wholesale food market on Monday, destroying hundreds of stalls and prompting the governor to order an investigation.

The fire, which broke out shortly after 7.30am local time at the Kramat Jati market, renewed scrutiny of safety standards in the Indonesian capital following a string of deadly blazes.

The fire reportedly started in a kiosk selling plastic goods and ropes before spreading rapidly through neighbouring shops, accelerated by strong winds and the presence of flammable materials.

Kramat Jati is Jakarta’s main wholesale hub for fruits and vegetables and serves as a national price reference point, meaning disruptions can ripple through supply chains beyond the capital.

The Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency said that it took 19 fire engines and 80 firefighters about an hour to put out the blaze.

No deaths or injuries were reported, but market operator Pasar Jaya said around 350 stalls were damaged, according to Asia News.

The Jakarta Disaster Management Agency said that preliminary findings pointed to an electrical short circuit as the likely cause.

After governor Pramono Anung ordered an investigation into the fire, city officials said a team involving multiple government agencies would be formed to establish the cause and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

Chicco Hakim, a special staffer at the Jakarta governor’s office, said that the city would provide immediate support to the affected traders.

“In the meantime, we will provide temporary assistance, including relocating affected vendors and distributing emergency supplies,” Mr Hakim said, adding that authorities were committed to restoring activity at the market as soon as possible.

The Kramat Jati blaze was the third major fire in the Indonesia capital in just over a week.

A fire swept through a commercial building in Kemayoran on 9 December, killing 22 people. Another fire the same day in West Jakarta destroyed multiple buildings and displaced families.

A fire at the Taman Puring market in South Jakarta earlier this year had destroyed over 550 stalls.

The recent spate of blazes has renewed concerns about fire safety in Jakarta. A city inspection last year found that nearly 700 of over 2,600 buildings examined did not meet fire protection standards, including hundreds of high-rise structures.