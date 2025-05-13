Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Volcano eruption spews debris into sky as ash falls on villages across Philippines

Ash fell in at least nine villages to the south west of the volcano on Negros island

Rich Booth
Tuesday 13 May 2025 10:48 BST
Comments
This frame grab taken from video footage shot on April 14, 2025 and released on April 16 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) shows the Kanlaon volcano sending ash into the air, as seen from Canlaon City Phivolcs station
This frame grab taken from video footage shot on April 14, 2025 and released on April 16 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) shows the Kanlaon volcano sending ash into the air, as seen from Canlaon City Phivolcs station (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)

A volcano in central Philippines erupted on Tuesday, spewing a 4.5-kilometre (2.8-mile) ash plume and debris into the sky as its rumblings were heard nearby.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a moderately explosive eruption occurred at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano before dawn, lasting five minutes based on seismic and infrasound data.

"The eruption generated a greyish voluminous plume that rose approximately 4.5 kilometres above the vent before drifting to the south west," the institute's bulletin added.

Ash fell in at least nine villages to the south west of the volcano on Negros island, but no injuries or damage was reported.

A level three alert - on a scale of five - that was put in place during Kanlaon's eruption in December remained unchanged, with officials keeping a six kilometre (3.7-mile) danger zone off limits.

Kanlaon Volcano mapped:

The alert means the volcano is in a state of magmatic unrest, with increased chances of short-lived, moderately explosive eruptions that could generate volcanic hazards.

Kanlaon also briefly erupted in April.

Its eruption in December prompted the evacuation of thousands of villagers to emergency shelters as the volcano continued showing signs of restiveness.

The 2,435-metre (7,988-foot) volcano is one of the country's 24 most active volcanoes.

In 1996, three hikers were killed near the peak and several others were later rescued when Kanlaon erupted without warning, officials said at the time.

The Philippines is located in the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The archipelago is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms a year, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in