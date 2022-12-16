For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A landslide at a campsite in Malaysia has killed at least 12 people while dozens are feared trapped as search teams of almost 400 people are attempting to find survivors by wading through thick mud and downed trees.

The landslide occurred at about 3am local time on Friday in Selangor state on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur. It tore down a hillside and onto an organic farm with camping facilities, the state fire and rescue department said in a statement.

Approximately 100 people were initially reported to have been caught in the landslide, but rescue teams later said 59 were found safe, while 22 remained missing.

Twelve people were declared dead and eight have been hospitalised. Among the dead was a child about five years old, said district police chief Suffian Abdullah, who added that the victims were Malaysians.

One hospitalised survivor is pregnant, while others suffered injuries ranging from minor cuts to a suspected spinal injury, health minister Zaliha Mustafa told a news conference.

Nearly 400 people from several agencies are deployed to aid search-and-rescue efforts, according to the district police chief.

The landslide came down from an estimated height of 30m (100ft) above the campsite and covered an area of about one acre (0.4 hectare), according to the fire and rescue department’s state director.

Civil Defense personnel search for missing persons after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia (Malaysia Civil Defense via AP)

Photos and videos from local media showed rescue workers clambering over thick mud, large trees and other debris in a steep, forested area beside a road.

“I pray that the missing victims can be found safely soon,” said Malaysia’s minister of natural resources, environment and climate change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

“The rescue team has been working since early. I’m going down there today.”

Selangor is the country’s most affluent state and has suffered landslides before, often attributed to forest and land clearance.

Rescuers work during a rescue and evacuation operation following a landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor (via REUTERS)

The region is in its rainy season, but no heavy rain or earthquakes were recorded overnight.

A year ago, about 21,000 people were displaced by flooding from torrential rain in seven states across the country.

The campsite is located on an organic farm not far from the Genting Highlands hill resort, a popular tourist destination with theme parks.

Additional reporting by agencies