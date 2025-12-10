Pensioner bitten to death by monkey after macaque breaks into his home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pensioner has been bitten to death by a wild monkey after it entered his home and launched a vicious attack.

Chaiphum Sae-eung, 63, was found dead in his house in Yala province, southern Thailand, with dozens of bite marks and scratches, according to reports.

The animal had been terrorising local residents in the run-up to the killing and had already bitten Mr Sae-eung on the shoulder ten days before its final attack.

Villagers said the animal had been aggressively roaming the area while trailing a female monkey. Reports suggest one family had already been forced to flee their home because of its behaviour.

Mr Sae-eung’s body was found by his nephew Pipat Sae-eung, who discovered him slumped against a wall surrounded by a pool of blood and still holding the metal rod he had used to try to fend off the attack.

The animal is thought to have repeatedly scratched him before biting off a chunk of his leg. The macaque is reported to have sat in the rafters of the home while police investigated.

Macaque monkeys became more aggressive after the pandemic meant they missed out on food from tourists (file image) ( Getty Images )

Police major Jakkarin Laksana said a shoot-to-kill order has now been issued, according to The Sun.

“We speculate that he had been dead for around two to three days because his body was bloated and emitting a foul stench,” he said.

“We sent his body to Betong Hospital for a post-mortem examination. We do not believe any people were involved in the death.

“The monkey will be killed if it is seen. The danger that it could attack more people is too high.”

Last year, the Thai town of Lopburi, rounded up and sterilised hundreds of monkeys after the animals had become too aggressive after the pandemic.

The lockdown deprived the city’s 3,000 or so macaques of food scraps they would get from tourists and they quickly became unruly, swarming buildings, stealing food, and sometimes attacking people.

The “Monkey City” draws thousands of tourists every year and holds the Lopburi Monkey Banquet Festival every November.

Under Thailand’s wildlife conservation law, macaques are classified as a protected species. Some 1,600 monkeys are reported to have been sterilised to reduce their numbers and aggression.