Boy, 6, found dead after climbing into washing machine in Malaysia

A six-year-old boy died after falling inside a running washing machine at his home in Ipoh, Malaysia, police said.

The grandmother of the boy – who had autism – found him unconscious inside the washing machine at about 9.30am local time on Monday, said Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan.

An investigation has been launched into the death of the boy, who lived in Kampung Sungai Tapah Tambahan in Ipoh, Perak.

He was taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital but was pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate him at about 11am. The hospital authorities alerted the police.

“We believe the victim may have climbed onto the washing machine and fallen into it when it was still running,” Officer Yahaya said.

An autopsy of the boy revealed that he died due to a blunt trauma to his head, he said.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the case under Malaysian law that punishes the carer of the child for neglect or abandonment that could cause a physical or emotional injury.

If found guilty, the person can be imprisoned for up to 10 years or fined RM20,000 (£3,461).

“The police would like to advise and remind the people, especially parents or guardians, to not let any child under their care be left without adequate supervision to prevent tragedies,” the officer said.

A similar incident took place in Paris when a three-year-old girl died shortly after being discovered alive inside the washing machine in January this year.

She was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement but died in emergency care an hour later, a French prosecutor said.

In New Zealand’s Christchurch, a three-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a front-loader washing machine with the door closed and a cycle running in February 2021. The girl was declared dead a day later in hospital and later authorities said her death was accidental.