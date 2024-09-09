Malaysian boy hailed as a hero for rescuing rabbits from fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A boy in Malaysia is being praised for the heroic act of risking his life to save two rabbits from a fire.

The boy, identified only as Jason, can be seen in a viral video climbing a concrete wall to reach a rabbit cage to rescue the trapped animals in Selangor state.

He balances on shrubs and tree branches growing out of the wall to reach the cage as a massive fire rages just metres away in an outdoor parking space in the Kajang Utama area.

The rescue operation was filmed by wedding planner Balanagamma Punaimuthi, who was on her way to work when she noticed the place was on fire.

Boy saves rabbit from burning carpark in Malaysia ( Screengrab/ Tiktok @banujeeva8 )

There were two rabbits still trapped but no one was helping them, she told Star News.

Ms Balanagamma, 32, said she and her husband called her cousin, Jason, to help them free the rabbits. The boy arrived at the scene with tools to cut open the cage and rescue the animals.

“Pull it out fast. Leave it down it will be safe,” she can be heard directing the boy in the background. “Come down quickly,” she screams as the fire intensifies.

“My cousin was slightly burnt on his hands, but we were very happy that the rabbits were saved,” Ms Balanagamma said.

She took the rabbits home and saw that one had suffered burn injuries. She nursed the animals before returning them to their owners. “We love animals, and also have pet rabbits of our own,” she said.

“You are a hero, thanks for saving them," a TikTok user commented under the video, referring to Jason.

Another person said: “Thank you, kindhearted person. You are the real hero.”