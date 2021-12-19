Malaysia floods: PM announces slew of relief measures for 21,000 people affected in worst flooding in years

At least 15,000 people in Selangor have been evacuated to more than 100 relief centres

Rituparna Chatterjee
Sunday 19 December 2021 10:25
Comments
<p>PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob briefs the press after conducting a survey at the Temporary Transfer Centre (PPS) on 19 December 2021 </p>

(Ismail Sabri Yaakob/Facebook)

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has conducted an arial survey and announced a slew of relief measures for more than 21000 people affected by the worst flooding the country has witnessed in years.

Mr Yaakob announced on his official Facebook page the immediate distribution of RM50m (£8.9m) to the NADMA/National Disaster Relief Fund Group (KWABBN) for assistance to affected families in the form of basic needs such as mattresses, blankets, clothes, sanitary hygiene products for women, food, milk, and diapers.

He announced another initial allocation of RM10m (£17.8m) for post-flood recovery efforts.

“The federal government will continue to work with the state government in an effort to repair homes and public infrastructure damaged by the flood disaster. This allocation will be added from time to time according to requirements,” he said.

“Emergency leave will be given to all affected civil servants. For private employees, the company is advised to give paid leave to employees by not rejecting the allocation of annual leave and their salary ... I pray and hope that all involved will be calm and patient in the face of this disaster,” he added.

Marniza Othman, a resident of Selangor told Channel News Asia (CNA) of the ordeal she faced when flood waters entered her home.

“I asked my two older children to stand on dining chairs while I held the youngest, my 2-year-old, close to me. I was so scared I would lose them, I kept telling them, ‘You can do it,’” Ms Othman said.

The water level had reached her waist when her husband arrived to escort entire family to his mother’s home, a kilometre away. “I just took my children’s clothes, our phones and wallet. Everything else, we left behind,” she said.

Perak was the latest state to be hit by floods, with flooding worsening in six other states, reported Reuters. At least 15,000 people in Selangor have been evacuated to more than 100 relief centres, Mr Yaakob told a press conference. Heavy rainfall caused road closures and disrupted shipping.

More than 66,000 personnel from the police, army and fire department were mobilised for rescuing people stranded by flood waters and take them to shelters.

The Meteorological Department warned of dangerous level of continuous torrential rain in Perak, but has downgraded Selangor from danger level to alert.

About 9,800 people were in 155 relief centres across Pahang, reported CNA.

(With additional inputs from agencies)

