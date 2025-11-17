Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Malaysian pop group has taken down a music video for their latest single after a wave of criticism from religious figures and a warning from the country’s religious affairs minister that its footage could violate Islamic regulations for performers.

The video for Dolla’s latest single“Question”, released earlier this month, featured members Sabronzo (Wan Sabrina Wan Rusli), Tabby (Tabitha Ariel Lam) and Angel (Angelina Chai) styled in retro diner-themed outfits as they confront a cheating boyfriend. It was removed from all major platforms on Saturday following mounting pressure over the group’s costumes, which some critics deemed “suggestive”.

Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar said the video had been forwarded to Islamic authorities for review, adding that Muslim celebrities, including the group’s sole Muslim member Sabronzo, must be conscious of their influence.

“Celebrities are role models. As Muslims, we must ensure our actions lead others towards good,” he told local media.

The minister’s comments come as his department drafts new guidelines on attire for Muslim women in the entertainment sector, fuelling concerns among civil society groups that official oversight of creative expression is tightening.

The controversy escalated after prominent preacher Asma’ Harun condemned the group’s styling in a widely shared social media post last week. She accused Dolla of promoting indecency through “tight-sticky dresses”, stating: “For me, the video is very immoral … we must stop supporting what clearly destroys manners and dignity.”

Dolla did not issue a public statement. However, member Angel told fans that the group would take a short break.

“May 2026 be a better year for us,” she wrote.

Universal Music Malaysia confirmed the removal of the video late on Saturday, saying the decision followed internal discussions and a reassessment of audience feedback.

“As a recording company operating within Malaysia’s diverse ecosystem, we always respect cultural values, religious sensitivities and the views of our fans.

“We believe creativity and artistic expression must go hand-in-hand with awareness of local norms. Therefore, the decision to remove the music video is the appropriate step to protect harmony and mutual respect,” they reportedly added.

Mr Mokhtar’s ministry welcomed the move, calling it a responsible action that aligned with national values.

“May this inspire all entertainment industry players to create with a deeper sense of responsibility and care for the community,” he reportedly said.

Some of group’s fans online urged them to continue performing internationally, saying the domestic environment was becoming increasingly restrictive.