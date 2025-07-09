Woman in Malaysia accidentally hauls in 10ft-crocodile in fishing net

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Malaysian woman had the shock of her life after she pulled up a massive crocodile while netting in a river in the northern district of Kudat.

The woman accidentally caught an almost 10ft-long saltwater crocodile along with her regular catch of seafood while fishing on Monday night, The Star reported.

Upon discovering the reptile, she screamed in panic, prompting locals to rush to her help to haul the crocodile, which weighed around 300kg.

Abdullah Sabaruddin, an officer with the Kudat Malaysian Civil Defence Force, told local media that they rushed to the spot after the woman, who has not been identified, dialled the emergency services 999 hotline.

“A team from the Kudat District Operations Office was deployed immediately after receiving the alert from the Sabah state operations control centre,” he said, according to the newspaper.

He added that the team captured the crocodile, which was already restrained by villagers. The reptile was later handed over to the wildlife department.

The saltwater crocodile thrives in Malaysian mangroves, rivers, and coastal areas, mostly in the Sabah and Sarawak regions.

Search and rescue teams in Malaysia on Wednesday were racing against time to find a 58-year-old man who is believed to have been taken by a crocodile during his fishing trip in Sungai Pandam.

Karim Osman was fishing by himself along the riverbank close to Kampung Pandam when he went missing, local newspaper The Sun reported. Authorities at the Limbang district police station said they began the search after receiving a report that only Mr Karim’s fishing equipment and personal belongings were found at the location where he was last seen.

In June, a fisherman was found dead after he was attacked and dragged away by a saltwater crocodile while fishing on a riverbank in Malaysia.

Jacob Tuan's family said the crocodile leapt out of the water after catching his fishing wire before dragging him under the river. "Jacob was pulling in the line when it suddenly snapped," Tuan's father-in-law, Idi Rengkang, told reporters.

"Then a crocodile struck and grabbed him at the waist. He shouted, ‘Abak! (Dad)’ and then there was silence," he said.

His body was recovered a day later, covered in bite wounds.