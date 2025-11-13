Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Malaysian rapper Namewee has been released on bail after being detained in the murder investigation of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh.

He has been in police custody since 5 November, after Hsieh’s death was reclassified as a homicide nearly two weeks after she was found dead on 22 October.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said that Namewee, 42, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, will be released on police bail till 26 November, reported the South China Morning Post.

“The investigation papers will be referred again to the Kuala Lumpur deputy public prosecutor’s Office once the postmortem report is obtained,” he said in a statement.

Namewee’s lawyer, Joshua Tay, confirmed to the SCMP that the rapper was released at 3.45pm local time on Thursday.

Namewee said he found Hsieh unresponsive in a bathtub in Kuala Lumpur and administered CPR, before calling the emergency services at around 12.30pm.

Hsieh, 31, had landed in Malaysia on 20 October, reportedly to collaborate on a video project with Namewee.

Malaysia’s attorney-general Dusuki Mokhtar said on Wednesday night that no evidence that pointed to Namewee’s involvement in Hsieh’s murder had been found.

“Instructions have been given for further investigation to be conducted. So far, there is no evidence that shows the suspect was involved in causing the influencer’s death,” he said, according to Channel News Asia. “However, if there are any new findings, the AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers) will take appropriate action.”

“We are offering police bail. Thus far, there is no lead to show that he was involved in causing the death of the deceased,” he said.

The remand period for Namewee is expected to end on Thursday (13 October), and was extended once on 10 November. He turned himself in early on 5 November to lodge a report and assist with the investigation, and posted a video on Instagram showing him at the police station.

open image in gallery Namewee had been arrested for alleged drug possession and use on the same day Hsieh died ( Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The police are still reportedly waiting for the autopsy and toxicology results and the cause of her death remains unclear.

The late influencer, whose real name was Hsieh Yu-hsin, was known by her fans as the “nurse goddess”. She featured in Namewee’s 2020 music video “China Reggaeton”. She had built a large following on social media in Taiwan, with more than half a million followers on Instagram alone, before moving into modelling and content creation.

Namewee is known for his controversial music, including politically charged satire. He studied mass communication at Taiwan’s Ming Chuan University and started releasing songs on YouTube in 2007. He first gained attention with his rap-parody of Malaysia’s national anthem, “Negarakuku”, which stirred both public outrage and police scrutiny.

He has been repeatedly rebuked and banned, especially after his 2021 single “Fragile” satirised Chinese nationalism and was blocked in the country.

He has faced legal action in Malaysia as well, including detention over videos deemed offensive to religious sensibilities.

open image in gallery Iris Hsieh was known by her fans as the ‘nurse goddess’ and featured in Namewee’s 2020 music video ‘China Reggaeton’ ( Iris Hsieh/Instagram )

Police said that on the day of Hsieh’s death, Namewee had been arrested for alleged drug possession and use after nine blue pills believed to be ecstasy were found in his hotel room and a urine test returned positives for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine, and the main cannabis psychoactive compound THC, according to Channel News Asia.

He was charged on 24 October and released on bail. The next hearing is scheduled for 18 December.

Namewee denied using or possessing drugs and in a statement on Instagram on 2 November said: “I did not take drugs, nor did I possess any. At most, I’ve just been drinking a little more lately. Those who believe me will do so; those who don’t, won’t.”

He has also denied any involvement in Hsieh’s death and claimed the “ambulance took nearly an hour to arrive”.