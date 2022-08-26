Man dressed as ostrich runs amok in Thailand zoo in animal escape drill

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An animal escape live drill in a zoo in Thailand led an employee to ran amok dressed as an ostrich, who was later pinned down with a giant fishing net.

The photos of the drill were shared by the Chiang Mai zoo wherein the team was participating in a “wild animal management plan” and reacting to various emergency situations, including an event of an ostrich falling out of its nest.

Wuttichai Muangman, the zoo’s director, said that the animal care worker who was dressed as the native African bird enacted “falling out” of its animal show area, starting a chase to pin and capture the bird as several zoo workers pursued the man on foot.

The drill came to an end shortly after the man was held by the zoo’s staff members who were seen escorting the pretend-bird, including one of the workers who was seen holding a giant fishing net.

Another photo showed the crew behind the exercise cheerful and victorious after “capturing” the bird.

Officials of the zoo said that the drill helped in preparing their workers for “managing a real situation” and testing the coordination process of various departments to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists and everyone. The measures also help in controlling animal emergencies, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Thailand is home to about 400 animal species, including the world’s largest bird ostriches.

If scared, an ostrich can prance at up to 45mph (70km/h) and also attack with kicks that could kill lions.