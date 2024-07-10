Miss Universe Singapore now open to married and divorced women

Support truly

The Miss Singapore beauty pageant has widened the criteria for participants, opening it up to all Singaporean women above 18, irrespective of their marital status.

Women who are married, divorced, or have children can now apply, as long as they are over 18, based in Singapore, or have been in Singapore for at least six months before 1 September 2024.

The upper age limit, which stated that an applicant had to be under 28, has also been removed by the Miss Universe Organisation.

However, a minimum height requirement of 1.68m has been introduced starting this year.

The winner of the pageant will receive SG$10,000 and go on to represent Singapore at Miss Universe 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Mexico in September.

Ms Elaine Daly, Miss Universe Singapore’s national director and Miss Universe Malaysia 2003, said in a statement: “This competition is more than just a crown. It’s a platform to inspire and advocate for causes close to your heart.”

"To all the aspiring Miss Universes in Singapore, my message is this: Believe in yourselves! Be bold, be passionate, and never shy away from using your voice. Work hard, embrace your individuality, and most importantly, have fun on this incredible journey."

Miss Universe Singapore 2024 is being organised by Beyond Entity, a Malaysian company, and King Kong Media Production, an entertainment company headed by Singaporean actor Mark Lee.

In a statement, Lee said: “Miss Universe Singapore is a phenomenal platform offering young women the chance to shine and make a mark not only in pageantry but also in the entertainment industry.”

“We are seeking not just beauty queens but future actresses as well, following in the footsteps of many renowned actresses who began their journeys as beauty queens.”

Previous participants who have gone on to pursue acting careers include Cheryl Chou, who won the pageant in 2016 and Rebecca Lim, who won Miss Photogenic and reached the top five of the pageant in 2005.

Entrepreneur Priyanka Annuncia was named Miss Universe Singapore last year.