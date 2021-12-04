Indonesia: Mount Semeru volcano erupts as locals filmed fleeing 40,000ft cloud of ash
A volcanic eruption in Indonesia has sent ash and smoke flying 40,000ft in the air.
Around 4pm on Saturday Mount Semeru in Lumajang City, East Java erupted. Videos of the eruption shared on social media show locals fleeing a huge cloud of smoke.
A resident living in a nearby village posted a photo of the eruption, writing; “Friends, please pray for me, I hope my family is fine, Just now, it’s really bursting.”
The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre has issued a warning after the plume of smoke and ash rose an estimated 40,000ft in the air, and began raining down on residents below.
Mount Semeru is the tallest mountain on the island of Java, and is considered to be an active volcano. Since 1818, at least 55 eruptions have been reported, 10 of which resulted in fatalities.
More to follow…
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies