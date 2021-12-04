A volcanic eruption in Indonesia has sent ash and smoke flying 40,000ft in the air.

Around 4pm on Saturday Mount Semeru in Lumajang City, East Java erupted. Videos of the eruption shared on social media show locals fleeing a huge cloud of smoke.

A resident living in a nearby village posted a photo of the eruption, writing; “Friends, please pray for me, I hope my family is fine, Just now, it’s really bursting.”

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre has issued a warning after the plume of smoke and ash rose an estimated 40,000ft in the air, and began raining down on residents below.

Mount Semeru is the tallest mountain on the island of Java, and is considered to be an active volcano. Since 1818, at least 55 eruptions have been reported, 10 of which resulted in fatalities.

More to follow…