Aung San Suu Kyi: Ousted Myanmar leader found guilty and sentenced to four years in prison

Aung San Suu Kyi handed four years in jail on first two charges she is facing

Arpan Rai
Monday 06 December 2021 06:51
Comments
<p>Suu Kyi faces a total of 11 charges</p>

Suu Kyi faces a total of 11 charges

(AP)

Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of “incitement” and breaching Covid-19 safety protocols.

The last democratically elected leader of the country, who was ousted in a military coup in February, is facing a total of 11 charges which her supporters and lawyers say are politically motivated.

In its ruling on the first two charges to be brought, a court jailed Suu Kyi for two years each under the first charges brought under the natural disasters law of Myanmar, a legal official said.

The details of her imprisonment, including the date and time of the hearing, were not immediately clear.

Suu Kyi faces other charges including several of corruption and breaching the official secrets act, and has been under house arrest since February this year when the military unseated her civilian administration, citing election irregularities. Independent observers said the vote in November last year was largely fair.

Recommended

Myanmar has been under the country’s generals’ rule since then, throwing the Asian nation into turmoil.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in