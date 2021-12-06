Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of “incitement” and breaching Covid-19 safety protocols.

The last democratically elected leader of the country, who was ousted in a military coup in February, is facing a total of 11 charges which her supporters and lawyers say are politically motivated.

In its ruling on the first two charges to be brought, a court jailed Suu Kyi for two years each under the first charges brought under the natural disasters law of Myanmar, a legal official said.

The details of her imprisonment, including the date and time of the hearing, were not immediately clear.

Suu Kyi faces other charges including several of corruption and breaching the official secrets act, and has been under house arrest since February this year when the military unseated her civilian administration, citing election irregularities. Independent observers said the vote in November last year was largely fair.

Myanmar has been under the country’s generals’ rule since then, throwing the Asian nation into turmoil.

