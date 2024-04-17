Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Myanmar’s detained former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been moved from prison to house arrest, a spokesperson for the military junta said.

The shift is meant to be a precaution during hot weather in the country.

“Since the weather is extremely hot, it is not only for Aung San Suu Kyi ... For all those who need necessary precautions, especially elderly prisoners, we are working to protect them from heatstroke,” Major General Zaw Min Tun said.

Ms Suu Kyi’s son, Kim Aris, has previously spoken about his mother’s deteriorating health in prison, especially her gums.

The 78-year-old Nobel laureate faces 27 years in prison for varied crimes ranging from bribery to violation of the country’s telecommunications law. She denies all wrongdoing.

She was detained after the 1 February 2021 coup by the military junta.

