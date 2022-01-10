Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for four more years on walkie-talkie and Covid charges
Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to four more years in prison on Monday for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions, an official said.
She was earlier convicted last month on two other charges and sentenced to four years in prison, a term that was later halved by the leader of the country’s military junta.
More follows
