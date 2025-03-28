Myanmar earthquake live: Powerful 7.7-magnitude quake strikes Myanmar with tremors felt in Bangkok
Quake, centred near Mandalay, sent panicked residents onto the streets in Myanmar and Thailand
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck central Myanmar on Friday, prompting people to flee buildings in panic in Yangon and as far as Bangkok, Thailand’s capital.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre was located approximately 17km from Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city with a population of 1.2 million. A strong aftershock followed the initial tremor.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from Myanmar.
“We have started the search and are going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet,” an officer from the Myanmar Fire Services Department told Reuters.
Social media posts from Mandalay showed collapsed buildings and debris scattered across streets, though these could not be independently verified. In Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, witnesses described crowds rushing out of buildings.
Similar scenes unfolded in Bangkok, where hotel guests, some in bathrobes and swimwear, evacuated onto the streets as alarms blared. The extent of the impact in Myanmar remains unclear as the country grapples with an ongoing civil war.
Live: View of Bangkok as Myanmar earthquake tremors lead to building collapse
Strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Thailand and Myanmar
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
