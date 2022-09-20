Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Myanmar junta threatens jail terms for ‘liking’ or sharing resistance movement’s content on social media

Those contributing even small amounts of money to the resistance movement will face worse consequences, junta spokesperson warns

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 20 September 2022 14:00
Comments
Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim crisis explained

The public in Myanmar have been asked to stay away from showing moral support for a “terrorist” resistance movement and warned against ‘liking’ or sharing its content on social media, the country’s ruling junta said on Tuesday.

Social media activities, such as sharing posts of the resistance movement, could land a person in jail for up to 10 years, it said.

"Terrorists" were looking for funds to kill innocent people in their campaign to destabilise the military-administered country, the junta’s information minister and spokesperson Zaw Min Tin said, adding that such public display of support for them would be severely dealt with.

Social media endorsements of the National Unity Government (NUG) or its armed affiliates, the People’s Defence Forces (PDF), could result in jail terms of three to 10 years. Those contributing even small amounts of money will face worse consequences, the spokesperson warned.

The southeast Asian country has been gripped by political instability and violence since early last year, following which military officials had seized power.

Recommended

"If you donate money or support terrorists and their acts, you will face harsher punishments. We’re doing this to protect innocent civilians," the spokesperson told a televised news briefing.

He also presented details of penalties for the act of aiding resistance groups during the briefing.

After Myanmar’s military seized power in February from the elected government, the country was plunged into what some UN experts have described as civil war.

Following the coup, opponents of the military like activists, journalists and former politicians, have used social media platforms to try to communicate their message more widely,

Some citizen journalists have also resorted to often posting images of protests and alleged atrocities by the army.

The country’s 14.4 million people — one-fourth of Myanmar’s population — require humanitarian help after being displaced from their home in the civil crisis, according to the UN estimates.

Controlled by military officials, the junta administration has been accused of mass killings and crimes against humanity by the UN in its crackdown on opponents since the military coup.

Thousands in the country have been sent to jails and many have been imprisoned in secret trials.

The country’s former democratically elected leader has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, including a three-year term with hard labour imposed for alleged election fraud.

The administration has also executed four democracy activists, claiming they facilitated attacks by militia groups.

Recommended

According to a report by the UN human rights office last week, officials have asked for the military to be isolated further, stating that it had failed to govern the country in a meaningful and sustainable way, or resolve a "profound financial sector crisis".

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in