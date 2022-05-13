Watch the moment orangutan introduces her newborn baby to family
Bornean orangutans are critically endangered
Video footage has captured the moment a newborn orangutan was introduced to her older brother.
The baby was born at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Centre in Kansas on 7 May, to Rudy, a 36-year-old Bornean orangutan.
Bornean orangutans are critically endangered and are found only on the island of Borneo in southeast Asia.
After the birth, the enclosure was closed to allow for private bonding time between Rudy and her newborn daughter.
In the video, Rudy can be seen carefully carrying the newborn over her shoulder to the window of her enclosure.
The mother then settles down with a handful of fresh lettuce before another of her other offspring, Bumi, born in 2013, approaches the other side of the glass.
Bumi then presses himself up against the window, eager to see his baby sister who was born just moments earlier.
Both the infant and Rudy are healthy and doing well, and are now able to be viewed by the public, according to the zoo.
SWNS
