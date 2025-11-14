Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A restaurant in central Thailand has transformed an unexpected flood into a unique dining experience, drawing customers eager to enjoy meals while submerged in waters alongside live fish.

The Pa Jit restaurant, located in Nakhon Pathom province, approximately 30 kilometres from Bangkok, has become an internet phenomenon since an adjacent river breached its banks 11 days ago.

Families are now flocking to the establishment, with enthralled toddlers gawping at river fish swimming around their thighs as they dine.

Waiting staff, equipped with waders, gingerly navigate the brown floodwaters, serving dishes such as fish soup and chicken noodles to diners who often toss food to photograph the ensuing feeding frenzy.

Owner Pornkamol Prangprempree, whose riverside eatery has been a fixture for over 30 years, recalled her heart sinking when it first flooded four years ago, a stark contrast to its current viral success.

“I thought there would be no customer for sure,” she said. “But then there was a customer who posted online showing that there were fish. Then a lot of people flocked here to eat.”

open image in gallery Pa Jit has been a riverside fixture for more than 30 years but has seen an influx of tourists in recent years ( Associated Press/Sakchai Lalit )

She said floods have boosted her business, with her profits doubling from around 10,000 baht ($309) to around 20,000 baht ($618) per day.

Chomphunuth Khantaniti, a 29-year-old who lives in the same province, was there with her husband and son. She said when she heard, she couldn’t resist.

“I think it’s good, because we can bring the children here. When the children see the fish, they become less fussy," she said. “I think in Thailand, there’s only this place where you can see fish coming up like this.”

Bella Windy, 63, came to the restaurant because she wanted to feel the fish nibbling on her feet.

“Normally, if the water is very high, the fish will come here. The nature experience here is the highlight of this restaurant and it attracts people.”

open image in gallery Thailand Flooded Restaurant ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Pa Jit can expect another few weeks of inundation, as high tides and the tail-end of the monsoon season keep water levels up.

Though the flooding has brought an unusual boon to Pa Jit, it has devastated many other areas of Thailand.

Since late July, 12 people were killed and two went missing due to flooding, according to data from the Department of Disaster Prevention and mitigation.

On Friday, it reported that more than 480,000 people in 13 provinces, particularly in the north and the central, were affected by floods.