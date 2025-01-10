Daughter of late Filipino dictator banned from drinking on flights after brawl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The daughter of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos and her husband have been banned from drinking on airplanes and in airports after they got into a drunken brawl on a Jetstar flight.

Analisa Josefa Corr and James Alexander Corr caused a disturbance with their “disorderly behaviour” while intoxicated on a flight from Hobart to Sydney on 29 December, the Australian federal police said.

They had to be escorted off flight JQ720 by federal police.

Ms Corr was accused of “grabbing and shaking another passenger while exiting the aircraft toilet”.

“The pair were allegedly intoxicated and drinking alcohol they had brought with them onto the flight,” the federal police said.

The couple pleaded not guilty to charges of not complying with safety instructions and consuming liquor not served onboard.

Each charge carries a potential fine of up to A$13,750 (£6,925).

Ms Corr also denied a charge of assault onboard the aircraft. This charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

The couple were presented at the Downing Centre Local Court on Friday to vary their bail conditions and get their passports back. Their request was unopposed by a prosecutor for the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Jetstar spokesperson, without referring to the incident directly, said the airline “will never tolerate disruptive behaviour on our aircraft” and “the safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our number-one priority”, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The case will be heard next on 24 February.

Ms Corr, 53, describes herself as an interior designer while her husband, 45, is a former soldier, Australian media reported.

The police have urged travellers to be “mindful of their behaviour at airports”. “You don’t want to start the new year with a significant fine or worse, behind bars,” Australian federal police Sergeant Luke Stockwell said.