Philippines earthquake live: Tsunami warning issued and people fleeing coastlines after 7.6-magnitude quake
Officials are telling people to ‘immediately evacuate to higher grounds until further notice’ as tsunami warnings are extended
A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of a southern Philippine province this morning, prompting tsunami warnings and mass evacuations along coastal provinces.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous waves up to 3 metres above normal tides were possible within 300 km of the epicentre, with warnings extending to parts of the Philippines, Indonesia and Palau.
The quake hit at 9.43am local time about 62 km southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province, at a shallow depth of 10 km, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Officials warned of possible damage and aftershocks.
Civil Defence official Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV urged people to “immediately evacuate to higher grounds until further notice”, warning that waves could strike six coastal provinces within two hours. “Owners of boats in harbours and those in the coastal areas should secure their boats and move away from the waterfronts,” he said.
The quake comes just weeks after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in the central province of Cebu killed at least 74 people and displaced thousands.
Schools suspended in Davao City
Classes in all public and private schools in Davao City were suspended this morning after the earthquake struck the waters off the region.
“In view of the recent earthquake and to give way to the conduct of rapid damage assessment of infrastructures and facilities, classes in all levels, public and private educational institutions, in Davao City are hereby suspended immediately,” the local government said in an advisory.
People asked to move to higher grounds
The office of civil defence deputy administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV warned that tsunami waves could hit six nearby coastal provinces from Davao Oriental up to two hours after the earthquake struck at 9.43am
He asked people to immediately move to higher ground or further inland away from coastal areas.
"We urge these coastal communities to be on alert and immediately evacuate to higher grounds until further notice," Mr Alejandro said in a video news briefing.
"Owners of boats in harbours and those in the coastal areas...should secure their boats and move away from the waterfronts," he said.
Video: Philippines earthquake jolts shop sending owner running outside in panic
