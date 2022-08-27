For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Passengers were forced to jump for their lives after a Philippines ferry with almost 90 people on board caught fire at the Batangas port, south of Manila on Friday.

Coast guard officials said on Saturday afternoon that all passengers and crew members of the MV Asia Philippines have finally been accounted for, amid reports throughout most of the day that two passengers were still unaccounted for.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard [PCG], “after checking, our joint team has confirmed that the two allegedly missing passengers took the 5pm, not the 3pm vessel trip”.

The officials said that search and rescue efforts have now concluded, Philstar Global reported.

On its way from nearby Calapan city in Oriental Mindoro province, the MV Asia Philippines went up in flames around 6pm on Friday evening. There were 49 passengers and 38 crew members on board.

Survivors described trying to escape the fire by jumping into the water. One passenger, Benedict Fernandez, told local radio station DZMM that he decided to jump into the water with his two children when he saw the fire and the smoke on board.

He was quoted as saying: “I pushed my children off because if we didn’t jump from the top, we would really get burned because the soles of our feet were already feeling the heat.”

The Philippine coast guard is now investigating the cause of the fire, PCG spokesperson Armando Ballilo said. Local reports said that among the passengers on board were three students, one minor, two senior citizens and three people with disabilities.

The coast guard officials said that one 44-year-old woman who sustained injuries during the fire was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Other passengers were taken by another boat that approached the burning ship and then taken to a tugboat.

According to the Philippines coast guard, the initial investigation has not revealed any traces of oil spills or an oil sheen within the vicinity of the MV Asia Philippines.

Almost 90 per cent of third deck of the ship and 80 per cent of the second deck were consumed by fire. Because of the fire, it was reported that the ship had also tilted toward one side.

The MV Asia Philippines had a capacity of up to about 400 passengers.