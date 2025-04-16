Philippines braces for extreme heat as index nears ‘danger’ level of 50C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Philippines is facing sweltering conditions this week, with the heat index forecast to reach a dangerous 50C in some parts of the country.

The highest heat index on Wednesday is forecast for Los Baños, Laguna, marking the second straight day of extreme conditions in the municipality, according to the national weather bureau PAGASA.

The heat index combines air temperature and relative humidity to indicate how hot it feels to the human body, often referred to as the “feels-like” temperature.

It is a more accurate gauge of discomfort and health risk than air temperature alone.

PAGASA warns that heat index values between 42C and 51C fall under the “danger” category, meaning heat-related illnesses – heat cramp, heat exhaustion and heatstroke – are more likely with prolonged exposure or physical activity outdoors.

At least 17 other areas across Luzon and the Visayas are also expected to witness “danger” level heat indices. San Ildefonso in Bulacan is expected to see 47C, while Sangley Point, Ambulong, Batangas and Baler are forecast to experience 43-44C.

In the capital Manila, conditions are expected to stay consistently warm, with the monitoring station at the Ninoy Aquino international airport recording a 42C heat index on Tuesday.

Men deliver sacks of ice cubes as hot temperatures persist in Quezon city, Philippines ( AP )

The health department is urging the public to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. These include wearing light and breathable clothing, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, staying hydrated, and seeking shade or cool spaces.

Authorities are also urging citizens to check on vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

In 2024, heat indices in the Philippines peaked at 53C in Iba.

Not only the Philippines but much of Southeast Asia is experiencing above-normal temperatures, coinciding with the tail end of El Niño conditions. Experts say the heat stress is made worse by the climate crisis, which is pushing average temperatures higher and increasing the frequency of extreme heat events.