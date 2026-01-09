Desperate search for Philippines landfill workers buried alive in garbage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A landfill collapse in the central Philippines killed one person and left 38 missing on Thursday, prompting an urgent search and rescue operation.

The incident occurred at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City, where a large rubbish mound gave way and buried people working at the site.

Authorities said a 22-year-old woman died while rescue teams pulled 12 injured sanitation workers from the debris and took them to a local hospital. Many of the missing were believed to be landfill workers.

Search efforts are continuing, although conditions on the ground are reportedly unstable.

Some 300 responders from government agencies and civil groups are engaged in rescue work at the privately run landfill, aided by excavators and fire trucks, local media reported.

open image in gallery Relatives wait for news after a mound of garbage collapsed in Binaliw, Cebu city, on 9 January 2026 ( AP )

“All response teams remain fully engaged in search and retrieval efforts to locate the remaining missing persons with strict adherence to safety protocols,” Cebu city mayor Nestor Archival said.

City councillor Joel Garganera said the collapse could be linked to unsafe waste management practices. He said operators had been cutting into the garbage pile, reshaping it over time. They had also been mining the soil and then piling garbage to form another mountain of waste, Mr Garganera told local newspaper The Freeman.

“It’s not a sanitary landfill. It’s already an open dumpsite. The steel trusses are massive, the garbage is soft, and there is a constant risk of movement,” he said.

“There is also a serious concern about toxic air, which could endanger anyone trapped for too long.”

open image in gallery An aerial view shows a landslide at the landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu, on 9 January 2026 ( AFP via Getty )

Joey Boy Gealon, a landfill worker, told the Cebu Daily News the collapse happened without warning. He said workers had raised concerns for years about how high the rubbish had been piling up.

Jaylord Antigua, an office worker at the landfill, told the Associated Press the collapse of the garbage mountain unfolded rapidly, even in good weather.

The surge of rubbish crushed his office but he managed to crawl out from beneath the debris, suffering bruises to his face and arms.

open image in gallery Relatives wait for news after a garbage mound collapsed at a waste segregation facility in Binaliw, Cebu city, on 9 January 2026 ( AP )

“I saw a light and crawled toward it in a hurry because I feared there would be more landslides,” he said. “It was traumatic. I feared that it was my end so this is my second life.”

Prime Waste Solutions Cebu, which operates the facility, said in a statement that the “safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and neighbouring communities remain our top priority”.

Landfills are widely used in major Philippine cities, including Cebu, a key commercial and transport hub in the Visayas. The Binaliw landfill is spread over 10 hectares.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be confirmed, even as investigations continue.