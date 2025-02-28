Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Russian tourists died while scuba diving off Verde Island in the Philippines after being swept away by strong undercurrents.

One was believed to have drowned while the other was found being attacked by sharks, his right arm severed.

Two other Russian divers and their Filipino instructor managed to swim back to safety, the Philippine coast guard said on Friday.

Verde Island is a popular diving destination in the province of Batangas.

Philippine coast guard provincial commander Airland Lapitan said the four Russian tourists, accompanied by their Filipino dive instructor, had sailed by boat from the town of Puerto Galera in the Oriental Mindoro province to the waters around Verde Island.

While they were exploring the underwater site, powerful undercurrents pulled them away from their intended diving path, separating them from their boat, he said. Two of the Russian divers were able to resurface alongside their Filipino dive instructor, successfully making their way back to safety.

The remaining tourists, identified as Ilia Peregudin, 29, and Maksim Melekhov, 39, did not reappear and were reported missing.

The dive instructor, along with divers in the vicinity and personnel from the Philippine coast guard, initiated a search operation to locate them, Mr Lapitan said.

About an hour later, the search teams discovered Melekhov floating unconscious in the water. He was transported to a hospital in Batangas where doctors attempted to revive him but ultimately declared him dead.

“The other Russian diver was found while being attacked by sharks,” Mr Lapitan was quoted as saying by Associated Press news agency. “His right arm, unfortunately, had been severed and the sharks were moving around him. They somehow managed to pull him away.”

Authorities are investigating the incident and discussing safety measures for the popular dive spot.

Additional reporting by agencies.